Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 175,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

