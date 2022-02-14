Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the January 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSE NID opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

