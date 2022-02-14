Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. 23,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,150. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

