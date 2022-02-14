nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stake Increased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 163.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after acquiring an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.