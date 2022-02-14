NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of NXP Semiconductors worth $252,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $186.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.01. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

