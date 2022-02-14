Nyerium Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $15,373.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,188.84 or 0.99662424 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,471,115 coins and its circulating supply is 36,586,487 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.