Nyzo Price Reaches $0.0949 on Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $94,242.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.90 or 0.06860902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,458.02 or 1.00313369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.