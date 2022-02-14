O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.