Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 79,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,001,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,699 shares of company stock worth $6,025,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

