Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.74

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 371300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

OBELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

