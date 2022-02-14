Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 19,400 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. 67,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,301. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RWAY shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

