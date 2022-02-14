Odyssey Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $73,696.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

