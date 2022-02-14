Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Offerpad.

Get Offerpad alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPAD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.17.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 3.89 on Monday. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.48.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.