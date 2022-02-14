Offshift (XFT) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00019670 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,191.66 or 0.99999901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002527 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00367830 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

