OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 1.79% of OFS Credit worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $12.95 on Monday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $77.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.