Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

OLK traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 586,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.