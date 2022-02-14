Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.01. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1,649 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 751,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,165,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 1,062,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.