Olyseum (OLY) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $28,686.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.66 or 0.06927853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.61 or 0.99707777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048448 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,196,277 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

