Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $6.79 on Monday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

