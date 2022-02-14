Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $6.79 on Monday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

