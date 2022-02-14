Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.385-1.410 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

