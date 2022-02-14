Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $312-318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

