OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.540-$2.540 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.81 billion-$6.81 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMRON from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered OMRON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OMRNY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. 15,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,717. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

