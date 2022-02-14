ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.20% of ON24 worth $29,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ON24 by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $17,160,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ON24 by 6,456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 365,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $7,997,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ONTF stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $747.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720 over the last 90 days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

