One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Up 80.8% in January

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OEPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,630. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

