ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$3.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.960-$4.200 EPS.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 213,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,526. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

