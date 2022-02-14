ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.830-$3.870 EPS.

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.98. 213,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,526. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

