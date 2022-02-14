onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 3,000 Shares

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00.
ON traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.66. 6,847,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,317. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,424,000 after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 227,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on ON. B. Riley lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
