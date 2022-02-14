onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 3,000 Shares

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vince Craig Hopkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00.

ON traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.66. 6,847,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,317. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,424,000 after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 227,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. B. Riley lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

