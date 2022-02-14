Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Onto Innovation worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $87.56 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

