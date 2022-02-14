Ontology Gas (ONG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $843.79 Million

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $240.74 million and $843.79 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104736 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,116,220 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas' official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas' official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

