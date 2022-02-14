OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading 5.7% Higher

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.
About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY)
