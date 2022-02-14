Oppenheimer Comments on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.