Oppenheimer Comments on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.