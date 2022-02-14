Orbs (ORBS) One Day Volume Tops $3.89 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Orbs has a total market cap of $204.22 million and $3.89 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

