Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Trading Up 2.4%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.94 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 60.94 ($0.82). 3,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.89) target price on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.88. The firm has a market cap of £13.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

