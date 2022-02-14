Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Up 90.1% in January

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the January 15th total of 361,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OROCF traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,955. Orocobre has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

