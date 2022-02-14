Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,179,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 640,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

