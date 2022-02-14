Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.
Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.72. 647,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,261. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.
In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
