Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.72. 647,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,261. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

