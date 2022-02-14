Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 95375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$71.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares bought 156,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,636,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,555,363.66. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 571,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,638.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

