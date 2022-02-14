Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.75 billion.

OTIS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $79.95. The company had a trading volume of 55,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,214. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

