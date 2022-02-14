Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.71. 226,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Several research firms have commented on OTTR. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.