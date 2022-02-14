Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 689.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 71,706 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.