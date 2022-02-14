Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.27.
In related news, CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,095,401 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,595. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.
