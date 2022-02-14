Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $741.25

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 741.25 ($10.02) and last traded at GBX 755 ($10.21), with a volume of 28389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 771 ($10.43).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,340 ($18.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,634 ($22.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £645.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,297.47.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

