PAC Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $24.15 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $156,150.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,140,848,338 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

