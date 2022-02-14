Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE PKG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.02. 1,022,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,169. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.