Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PKG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.02. 1,022,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,169. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

