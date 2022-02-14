Pallapay (PALLA) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and $490,750.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.80 or 0.06870550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.71 or 0.99951962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048791 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 586,249,412 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.