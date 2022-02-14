Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $196,453.15 and approximately $493,149.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00104736 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

