Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $8.22. 245,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,768. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCYG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

