Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.
PKOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $41.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -384.62%.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.