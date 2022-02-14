Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

PKOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

