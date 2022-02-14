Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.800-$18.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $300.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.61 and a 200-day moving average of $305.84. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.