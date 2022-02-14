ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,155.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $5,155.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.65 or 0.99962361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022366 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00378270 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

